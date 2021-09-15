Suhani Si Ek Ladki fame Poulomi Das publicises her long term relationship with beau Alapone

The dusky beauty Poulomi Das came to the limelight with the show MTV’s India’s Next Top Model, after which she has been part of numerous projects. She is very active on social media and has a massive fan following. Recently the actress publicised her relationship with her long-term beau Alapone. The actress shared a picture with him on her social media handle with a cute caption.

It seems like love is in the air for the beautiful model and actress Poulomi as she shared her love to the world with a ‘sealed with a kiss’ picture with her beau, Alapone, holding a polaroid of a similar picture. She wrote in the captions, “Who said fairytale love stories aren’t real.”

See post-

Poulomi is currently in Paris with her boyfriend, Alapone and their social media is filled with their love-filled pictures. From their breakfast date to their night strolling or some lovey-dovey moments, Poulomi and Alapone have been sharing pictures ever since she made their relationship public.

She shared in an interview about not disclosing her relationship for so long. She said, “It is for the first time in my life that I have shared something about my relationship ever. As I don't like to share my personal things on social media. But I am in the happiest space currently as after a wait of two long years I have finally got to meet him here in Paris. He is in Air Force in Italy and due to corona, we didn't get to meet for two long years. And I couldn't hold myself to share this special moment.”

She had worked in several shows including Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Aghori, Baarish, Kartik Purnima, and others.

