Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie had rejected the show initially; Recalls being dejected and confidence shaken

Sumbul Touqeer Khan aka Imlie talks about numerous rejections and failures in getting work before she bagged the role of Imlie.

The show Imlie is presently one of the top-rated shows on Indian television sets and is constantly on the list of top 5 trending shows. The show is a massive hit due to the amazing acting skills of the lead actors and commendable narrative. The plot of the show is very different from other daily soaps, which is also the USP of the show. The show producers Gul Khan and Karishma Jain have managed to keep the audience engaged and hooked with the show.

The show has also been in the top 3 in the BARC ratings for natural acting of the cast and the audience immensely loves the on-screen chemistry between Sumbul and Gashmeer.

In an interview with Telly Chakkar, the actress revealed how she got the lead role in the show Image. In the show, the lead is shown as a very innocent and gullible person, which makes her character very likable to the audience.

The actress shared that after her previous show went off-air, the lockdown took place and everything was shut down. She had given numerous auditions for movies, web series, and television shows. But she had to face a lot of rejection, which broke her self-confidence and made her feel depressed. She even thought that her acting career was over.

One day, she got a call from the supervising producer of her previous show and said that there was an audition for the lead role of an upcoming show. He said that the character is from Bihar and has to speak in that accent. She refused the role as she thought she could not do it as her confidence was lost due to previous rejections.

But that SP encouraged her to at least give the audition and she went for it. Sumbul believed that she had not got the role and therefore, this took a toll on her and she felt dejected. But, later, she was called for the mock test, which brought hope to her life. She needed work at the time and was not getting any offers. After the mock test, the SP called her and gave her the news of her selection. Sumbul's happiness saw no boundary after the news.

The actress shared that Imlie has changed her life and she is more confident now.

