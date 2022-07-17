Sumbul Touqeer starrer Imlie to take 5 year leap; Actress to play role of a mother

Imlie is one of the most loved and very successful shows on TV screens. The interesting plot twists and flawless acting of the actors have kept the audience hooked on the show. The show has maintained its position among the top-rated shows in the TRP list over the past many months. The pairing of Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer is quite popular on social media. As per the latest reports by Etimes, the show is headed for a leap of 5 years, with the entry of a new character in the show.

TV show Imlie is finally headed for a five-year leap. After many twists and turns, and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer) facing a number of hurdles the show will move ahead by five years. After the leap, Imlie will play mother to a five-year-old girl. A source from the production house said, "There wasn't much left to explore in the show except Aryan (Fahmaan Khan) and Imlie's journey ahead. And after a certain point, the entire game of the antagonist and the protagonist, and how the lead actress saves herself from each situation gets monotonous. So a leap has been planned and now the focus will be on Imlie and her daughter."

After the leap, Sumbul will play the mother of a five-year-old daughter Cheeni in the show. Imlie will lose her own child and both Imlie and Aryan will become parents to their adopted daughter Cheeni.



The show revolves around the journey of a young village girl who pursues her dream of becoming a journalist.

The show also has actors Gayatri Deshmukh, Rajshri Rani, Gaurav Mukesh and Jyoti Gauba playing important roles in the show. Currently, Gayatri Deshmukh and Jyoti Gauba are again back in the show to play antagonists.

