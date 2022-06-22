Sumbul Touqueer aka Imlie says it took almost more than a week to finalize the attire for Kairi

Imlie is ruling the TRP charts and has become one of the most successful shows on television since it started airing on TV screens. The show features Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the lead roles. The show has a massive fan following, and people like the pairing of Imlie and Aryan. The show is an adaptation of Star Jalsha's Bengali serial Ishti Kutum. In the recent plot of the show, Imlie was seen disguised as a new character named Kairi. The actress opened on the preparations behind her different looks and role.

Sumbul Touqeer went for her quick question answers session on Instagram live, wherein she shared a few amazing trivia from the show and her new character.

She shared her experiences of what went behind making Kairi a character. The actor revealed that it took almost more than a week to just finalize the attire for Kairi. Furthermore, she shared that from changing different hairstyles to outfits, everything came out of experimenting.

She also spoke about the difficulties she faced while acting in the bunny teeth. Sumbul had a hard time delivering her dialogues and felt conscious while performing. However, all the cast and crew supported her and helped her ace the role with full conviction. She added that she is very grateful for that.

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode, Neela calls Meethi to enquire about Kairi. At first, Meethi talks about the fruit but later realises Imlie's childhood trick and saves Imlie from getting caught. She calls Imlie to know about this Kaira skit and Imlie tells her the whole truth about Jyoti and her tricks. Meethi blesses Imlie and asks her to be strong.

