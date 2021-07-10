  1. Home
  2. tv

Sumeet Raghvan is thankful ‘for the love & appreciation’ as Wagle Ki Duniya gets hailed by the fans

Sumeet Raghvan has appreciated the love of the audience for the latest episode of his show Wagle Ki Duniya on Twitter. Scroll further to see what he said.
9848 reads Mumbai
Sumeet Raghvan is thankful ‘for the love & appreciation’ as Wagle Ki Duniya gets hailed by the fans Sumeet Raghvan is thankful ‘for the love & appreciation’ as Wagle Ki Duniya gets hailed by the fans
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sumeet Raghvan stars in one of the most popular shows on television currently called ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’. A simple yet heartfelt tale about a family has connected well with the audience and found a special place in the heart. The latest episode of the show though strict a chord with the audience where many hailed it as the best episode of the show so far. Netizens on Twitter who are avid watchers of the show trended the show with the hashtag ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’. Sumeet took to Twitter and retweeted many of the tweets while he also thanked the viewers for their love and appreciation for the show and gave credit for the show’s success to the writers. 

Sumeet Raghvan wrote on Twitter, “Thank you so much for the love and appreciation.. A big shout out for the writers of #WagleKiDuniya Vo hain, toh hum hain”. Many of the users on Twitter wrote wonderful compliments for the show. One user wrote, “There were Panch Tantra, Hitopadesh, malgudi days and then after a long time we've got Wagle Ki Duniya. Right Message, values with Fun, directly reaches heart and brain. Thank you”. Another user wrote, “what a  wonderful  storyline this is best serial which is running in India And I appeal every parent to show this serial to their children so that they can learn Moral values After today episode I am recommending this serial to all my relative.”

Take a look at the tweets:

The show has been loved and praised by the audience due to its social message, positivity, and heartfelt storyline. Sumeet has been garnering praise for his performance. An audience member of the show wrote about Sumeet on Twitter and said, “Special shoutout to @sumrag ji for consistently entertaining us throughout their whole journey of life & most importantly in #WagleKiDuniya ..Its look as UNREAL how he manages a facial expressions in happiness & emotional moments..He is a key to Lock us for half an hour”.

Also Read| Wagle Ki Duniya SPOILER: Atharva takes Vandana's scolding by heart; Will she realize his silence?

Credits :TwitterImage Credit: Instagram

You may like these
Comedy show Wagle Ki Duniya shooting stopped after 8 members tested positive for COVID 19
Sony SAB all set to launch new show ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi, Naye Kissey’ on this date
Happy Birthday Pearl V Puri: Did you know the actor is fan of THIS Bollywood superstar?
Kundali Bhagya July 9, 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn out of danger, doctors couldn't save the baby
TMKOC, July 9, 2021, Written Update: Society members meet the manager and book a hall
VIDEO: Shagufta Ali on unprofessional behaviour of actors: They don’t show respect to seniors