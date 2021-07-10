Sumeet Raghvan is thankful ‘for the love & appreciation’ as Wagle Ki Duniya gets hailed by the fans

Sumeet Raghvan has appreciated the love of the audience for the latest episode of his show Wagle Ki Duniya on Twitter. Scroll further to see what he said.

Sumeet Raghvan stars in one of the most popular shows on television currently called ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’. A simple yet heartfelt tale about a family has connected well with the audience and found a special place in the heart. The latest episode of the show though strict a chord with the audience where many hailed it as the best episode of the show so far. Netizens on Twitter who are avid watchers of the show trended the show with the hashtag ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’. Sumeet took to Twitter and retweeted many of the tweets while he also thanked the viewers for their love and appreciation for the show and gave credit for the show’s success to the writers.

Sumeet Raghvan wrote on Twitter, “Thank you so much for the love and appreciation.. A big shout out for the writers of #WagleKiDuniya Vo hain, toh hum hain”. Many of the users on Twitter wrote wonderful compliments for the show. One user wrote, “There were Panch Tantra, Hitopadesh, malgudi days and then after a long time we've got Wagle Ki Duniya. Right Message, values with Fun, directly reaches heart and brain. Thank you”. Another user wrote, “what a wonderful storyline this is best serial which is running in India And I appeal every parent to show this serial to their children so that they can learn Moral values After today episode I am recommending this serial to all my relative.”

Take a look at the tweets:

Thank you so much for the love and appreciation..

A big shout out for the writers of #WagleKiDuniya

Vo hain,toh hum hain https://t.co/8yTOaO9iLO — Sumeet Raghvan (@sumrag) July 9, 2021

There were Panch Tantra, Hitopadesh, malgudi days and then after a long time we've got Wagle Ki Duniya. Right Message, values with Fun, directly reaches heart and brain. Thank you — Dr. Jay P Dave (@jaydavep) July 9, 2021

My first and last scenes in #WagleKiDuniya. Honoured to be part of this team and grateful for this experience! @aatish304 @JDMajethia thank you for not only creating amazing content but also great environments to work and thrive in! Blessed pic.twitter.com/79uFhzkmXr — Khushali Jariwala (@KhushaliJ) July 9, 2021

Couldn’t stop myself from sharing this now . Currently witnessing by far the best episode of Wagle Ki Duniya!

Story , plot , content , the emotions have taken it to a different level altogether

Thank you @JDMajethia @KapadiaAatish @sumrag for this gem #WagleKiDuniya@sabtv — Kaushal Malde (@Mr_Malde) July 9, 2021

#WagleKiDuniya is the best television show running in India till now.

Today's episode was emotional And best till date. @sumrag . pic.twitter.com/fF4gaz3YOs — Arshän Khän | TeamRD | #TandoorTrailerOn12thJul (@Khabri_Arshan_) July 9, 2021

I generally don't watch tv shows but not lying this is

My favourite show ever#WagleKiDuniya pic.twitter.com/dyFJC3oxFy — Devendra Gaykwad (@DevendraGaykwa2) July 9, 2021

Kudos to @sumrag and #WagleKiDuniya team. Mostly they tries to have one episode story won't make you bore and worth to watch. TMKOC seems boring nowadays though cause unwanted story stretchings. pic.twitter.com/TcO4bTBTQR — Malay (@malaythecool) July 9, 2021

The show has been loved and praised by the audience due to its social message, positivity, and heartfelt storyline. Sumeet has been garnering praise for his performance. An audience member of the show wrote about Sumeet on Twitter and said, “Special shoutout to @sumrag ji for consistently entertaining us throughout their whole journey of life & most importantly in #WagleKiDuniya ..Its look as UNREAL how he manages a facial expressions in happiness & emotional moments..He is a key to Lock us for half an hour”.

