Sumeet Vyas adores son and says he won’t stop kissing son’s neck even when he grows up and is with someone

Sumeet Vyas’s son turned one and the actor shared a video on Instagram and jokingly said that he won’t stop kissing his son’s neck even when he gets older and even if he is with someone.

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul became parents last year and their son, Ved has already turned one. To celebrate the little one’s birthday Sumeet posted a video on his Instagram. In the video, the baby boy can be seen looking out of the car window and gets all excited when he suddenly sees his dad. Then, Sumeet lifts little Ved and gives a lot of kisses to him. It is a very cute video of the little one and Sumeet Vyas interacting.

Sumeet Vyas captioned the video as “Happy 1st birthday Ved. You mean the world to me. . . And I’ll never stop kissing your neck. Even when you’re Older and with someone, remember, I told you this…” Sumeet’s wife and actress, Ekta Kaul also posted a video of Ved taking baby steps and captioned it as “And we are 1.. One year of sheer bliss, happiness and pure love.. Happy birthday Veda.. I love you.. #oneyearofmotherhood #manymoretogo”. Everyone is surprised that Ved has turned one already.

Take a look at Sumeet Vyas’s video- (Click Here)

The adorable video grabbed much attention from other celebrities. Kubbra Sait commented “You’re 1 already!!! GOD!”, Evelyn Sharma wrote “Happy birthday!!!”, Nimrat Kaur also commented “May God always bless his heart and smile....all the love of the world to your cupcake”, Juuhi Babbar Sonii wrote “Happy Birthday lil Ved Vyas ji”.

In a chat with Hindustan Times, Sumeet Vyas said that he wants to have an easy bond with Ved. He also told that he wants to give his son a philosophical point of view and gratitude for what he has.

Also Read: Veere Di Wedding star Sumeet Vyas tests positive for COVID-19: Stay safe and see you on the other side

Share your comment ×