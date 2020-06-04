Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul become proud parents of a baby boy; Couple REVEAL his name

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul have finally welcomed their first child, and it's a baby boy for the couple. Yes, the duo has been blessed with a baby boy, and they've turned proud parents to the little munchkin. Sumeet and Ekta tied the knot on September 15, 2018, and after two of courtship, the couple has entered the list of newbie parents in the showbiz world. Well it's raining happy news for the couple, as they have ultimately welcomed their junior 'permanent roommate'

The handsome actor and now a new father took to his Instagram handle today (June 4, 2020), to share his amazing news of embracing parenthood with everyone. Sumeet wrote, 'It's a boy.' Not only did he announce the arrival of his bundle of boy, but he also revealed his name. Yes, much to everyone's surprise, the couple had already thought of a name for their baby, and he took this special occasion to announce their baby boy's name to the world. He continued, 'Shall be called Ved.' Yes, Sumeet and Ekta have locked in the name 'Ved', so now the little boy will be addressed as 'Ved Sumeet Vyas.'

Sharing his the couple's first experience of parenthood and their uncontrollable excitement, Sumeet said, 'Mamma and Daddy are acting cliche, smothering the child every few minutes.' Well, we understand Sumeet and Ekta's enthusiasm, as they have got the biggest happiness of their lives together.