Sumeet Vyas & Ekta Kaul to welcome their first child amid Coronavirus outbreak; Wish things to be fine soon

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are now all set to welcome their first child next month. The couple is taking extra precautions due to the outbreak.

Veerey Di Wedding actor Sumeet Vyas had taken wedding vows with his longtime girlfriend Ekta Kaul and are now man and wife. The couple tied the knot in Kashmir in presence of friends and family. They made for a perfect couple at their wedding and are now enjoying their marital life. Both Sumeet and Ekta are often seen engaging in PDA on Instagram. The couple is now all set to welcome their first child next month. The couple is taking extra precautions due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Sharing her excitement, Ekta said to TNN that she and Sumeet have thought of names for a girl as well as a boy. Talking about the precautions they are taking, she said that they are not letting anyone visit them and she is not stepping out of the house at all. So, household work is a big task for both of them. Had it not been for the coronavirus outbreak, it would have been easier to get help. But, Sumeet looks after her very well, and in a way, it's good that he is at home during the last month of her pregnancy, or else he would have been busy working. Whenever Ekta goes to her doctor for check-ups, the policemen are very kind and allow them to go without asking any questions when they see them in the car. Hopefully, things will be fine soon.

Sumeet said that he is extremely excited and a little nervous, because of what’s going on around right now, but he is hopeful that things will settle down in a bit before the baby happily unsettles their lives when he/she arrives.

Last year, Sumeet talking about Ekta said, “Sumeet told the leading daily, "Ekta is a beautiful person. I decided to pop the question a few days ago and slipped a ring on her finger before she could change her mind! I am glad she loved it and has accepted my proposal. Unfortunately, I got the size of the ring wrong, which can be expected from a guy like me."

