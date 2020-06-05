Sumeet Vyas REVEALS how he came up with the name Ved for his and wife Ekta Kaul's baby boy

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul have welcomed their first child and the couple has named their baby boy Ved. Read on to know the reason behind his name.

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, a piece of good news came by for Sumeet Vyas' fans. Sumeet and his wife Ekta Kaul have finally welcomed their first child, and it's a baby boy for the couple. Sumeet and Ekta tied the knot on September 15, 2018, and after two of courtship, the couple has entered the list of newbie parents in the showbiz world. The handsome actor and now a new father took to his Instagram to share his amazing news of embracing parenthood with everyone. He also revealed that they have named their little baby as Ved.

And now, Sumeet has revealed the reason behind keeping his child's name Ved. Talking to Mumbai Mirror about it, the actor said that long ago, one of their relatives was having a child and they were discussing names when Ved came up and stayed with him. He decided if he has a boy, he’ll name him Ved. Since they come from the line of Ved Vyas, it makes sense. Further speaking about choosing his aunt's hospital for delivery, the Veere Di Wedding actor said that they couldn’t trust a multi-facility hospital at a time like this. It was a normal delivery and both Ekta and Ved are doing fine. He also said that his family couldn’t visit them at the hospital but he hopes they will be able to meet the child even if for an hour once they take the baby home.

It was in April this year that the couple announced their pregnancy, and also revealed that they are going to become parents soon. Ever since then, the two along with their family have been dancing in merriment, and today is finally the day when the good news has come. Well, we would love to see the pictures of the new parents along with their new members soon.

