Summers are here and so is Erica Fernandes, ready in her backless floral dress; PICS

Erica Fernandes has been creating fashion trends on social media for a long time. The actress enjoys a massive fan following on social media and fans love to see her in different styles. She looks gorgeous in both traditional and western attires. Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress was recently papped in the Juhu area of Mumbai as she posed for the camera with a smile.

Erica Fernandes looked absolutely beautiful as she creates summer trends. She has sported as a statement piece, floral multicolour short dress. It is a backless dress and she had carried it in a very special way by pairing the look with a bright pink handbag and white shoes. Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress has worn pearl bangles in her hands.

On Women’s Day, Erica spoke with Pinkvilla Team about the women characters being depicted on the small screen now. She said, “Television has always been a woman's medium, and women characters continue to rule that domain. And yes, I do feel that over the years women on TV have only gotten a lot more powerful with the way they are being projected on-screen. Roles are being written focussing more on empowering women, keeping in mind changing times, and how women are now a lot more stronger and take stands for themselves.”

Erica became popular with her show Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, which went on for three seasons. She was also appreciated for her role in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, opposite actor Parth Samthaan.



