Sumona Chakravarti give a glimpse of her quarantine birthday and it is all about celebrating every moment

As Sumona Chakravarti turned a year older today, she decided to celebrate her birthday with her pooches and shared pictures of her low key celebration.

With the COVID 19 outbreak taking a toll on the normal life in India, humans have been introduced to a new normal which has brought massive changes in their lives. Not just we have been getting a bit used to of staying indoors, our lifestyle, working environment and social life has also changed now. Amid this crisis situation, birthday celebrations have been a dull affair for many. However, this hasn’t been the case for Sumona Chakravarti who seems to have aced the art of celebrating every moment of her life.

The renowned television actress turned a year older today and given the COVID 19 outbreak, she decided to celebrate her birthday at her home. However, Sumona’s birthday celebrations weren’t a grand affair as she celebrated her special day with her pooches. She even shared a glimpse of her quarantine birthday on social media wherein the birthday girl was seen have a gala time with her pet dogs. Besides, Sumona also posted a beautiful picture of herself as she posed with her birthday cake flaunting her flawless smile. She captioned the post as, “What if all you have is you? And what if, that is enough? L. Lewis #birthdaygirl #birthdaymusing #lockdownbirthday.”

Take a look at Sumona Chakravarti’s birthday pics:

Talking about the work front, Sumona became a household name after she played the role of Natasha in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain. As of now, she is seen playing the role of Bhoori in Kapil Sharma’s popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show.

Also Read: Kapil Sharma sends lots of love and best wishes to co star Sumona Chakravarti on her birthday; See POST

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×