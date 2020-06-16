Sumona Chakravarti OPENS UP about the 'pretentious' life of an actor: Social media isn't proof of what we are

Sumona Chakravarti, who is known for her character Bhoori from The Kapil Sharma Show, recently revealed some chilling details about the bitter and harsh reality of an actor's life, and how they have to keep pretending in front of the cameras.

Sushant Singh Rajput has left a void that can never be filled. Touted to be one of the rising stars, Sushant left the world on June 14 (2020). The young actor allegedly committed suicide as he hanged himself from the ceiling in his apartment. The news of his unfortunate and sudden demise has left many grieving in pain. Not only the entertainment industry, but the whole nation is mourning the young talent's loss. Sushant's demise is certainly a huge-huge loss for everyone. But it also a wake-up call for us all on many levels. It's an alarming situation for the industry as well as society as a whole.

The Chhichore actor's death has opened discussions on many topics like mental health, nepotism, depression the influence of Godfather's in the showbiz world among many. Now, Sumona Chakravarti, who is known for her character as Bhoori in The Kapil Sharma Show, has highlighted another important issue of the 'pretentious' life of an actor. She opened up about how an actor or a celebrity has to always keep pretending, whether in front of the camera or off-camera. Sumona took to her Twitter handle to vent out her opinion about the bitter and harsh reality of an actor's life.

Giving an example from a famous dialogue from 's movie Rockstar revealed that it is the truth of an actor's life. The dialogue was, 'Image is everything. Everything is an image.' She expressed that it is not merely a dialogue but the bitter reality actors have to live with. She added that social media is not proof of who the person or actors are in real-life. The number of followers, their posts, and many other social media factors do not define who they are as people.

Further revealing chilling details, she said that actors have a constant pressure to look good, behave good, and pretend to feel good. And when someone tries to put out a dissenting opinion or view, they get trolled brutally. The actress said that there are constant harshness, hatred, and cruelty that they are subjected too, but they still have to take it all with a smile on their faces.

Take a look at Sumona's tweets here:

“Image is everything. Everything is image”. - That’s a dialogue from the film Rockstar.

The bitter reality with which actors have to live with. Social media is not a proof of the person that we are.

The no of followers, the posts , etc do not define us. The constant pressure to — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) June 15, 2020

Look good, be good, behave good, talk good... pretend to feel good.

Dare u say anything, u get trolled.

The harshness, the cruel words, the venom that is spitted...

n yet we have to smile through it all n look happy. — Sumona Chakravarti (@sumona24) June 15, 2020

