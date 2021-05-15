Sumona Chakravarti opens up on struggles with stage 4 endometriosis; Say lockdown is emotionally hard on her

Sumona Chakravarti shares about her life in lockdown and her battle with endometriosis since 2011.

The Kapil Sharma Show actress Sumona Chakravarti recently opened up upon her life in lockdown. The talented actress and comedian have been part of TKSS since a long time and her acting skills are appreciated by the audiences. Sumona recently shared a post-workout selfie and mentioned that she has been dealing with endometriosis from year 2011. She also shared that she is unemployed at present, but she is able to feed her family, which is like a privilege.

Sumona Chakravarti recently took to her social media as she shared a post-workout selfie. She talked about the hardships she has been facing in the lockdown period and her personal battle with endometriosis. Sumona spoke about the individual struggles of people and that not everything is as glittery as it appears. She also shared that it is the first time she is posting something about her personal life for everyone to read. She shared that she worked out at home and she is feeling much better. She wishes to bring hope and inspiration to the lives of people.

See post here:

Sumona Chakravarti wrote in the caption, "Did a proper workout at home after ages....Some days i feel guilty, because boredom is privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege. Sometimes i feel guilty. Specially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally. Something ive never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me."

"Today i worked out. Felt good. Thought ill share my feelings for whoever is reading this to understand that all that glitters is not gold. We are all struggling with something or the other in our lives. We all have our own battles to fight. We’re surrounded by loss, pain, grief, stress, hatred. But all you need is LOVE, COMPASSION & KINDNESS. N then we’ll sail through this storm as well. P.s sharing such a personal note wasn’t easy at all. It was way out of my comfort zone. But if this post can bring a smile or inspire in any way to even a handful of souls, then i guess it was all worth it. Much Love #circleoflife #circleofhope #YouAreNotAloneInThis."

Sumona has been part of numerous TV shows like Kasturi, Kasamh Se, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and Jamai Raja. She has worked in films like Kick, Barfi!, and Phir Se.

Also read- Kapil Sharma, Bharti Singh to Krushna, Sumona Chakravarti; Here's the most followed The Kapil Sharma Show star

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×