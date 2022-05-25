Sumona Chakravarti rubbishes rumours of her wedding with Kajol's cousin Samrat Mukerji

Sumona Chakravarti became quite a popular name in the Telly world with her excellent comedy and acting in The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress had quit the show some time back and has been focusing on other projects. There are rumours rife on social media about the actress getting married to Samrat Mukerji, who is the cousin of Bollywood actress Kajol. Sumona recently shared in an interview that it’s not true.

Sumona Chakravarti reacted to reports of her wedding with Samrat Mukerji as she said that the news is false and a decade old.

Samrat is the cousin of actors Kajol and Rani Mukerji and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. He is the brother of actor Sharbani Mukherjee and the son of Rono Mukerji.

Speaking with ETimes, Sumona said, "Oh, God! These are old 10-year old stories from social media. This is rubbish. Frankly, no comments, I don't like to talk about my personal life. If ever there's any development, you all will get to know about it. I shall announce it."

Talking about Samrat, Sumona replied, "He's a friend. That's about it. I don't speak to the media about my friends or family and I want to keep it that way." When asked about her wedding, Sumona replied, "I think I have answered your question."

A few years ago, speaking about Samrat, Sumona told Times of India that they don’t have time for date or hanging out. She said that he is busy making films in Kolkata and she only meet him for five days during Durga Puja in Mumbai. She further said that he is a family friend and that’s it and they don’t meet or talk to each other often.

Meanwhile, after the wrap of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona recently visited The Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra's Chandrapur. On his Instagram, Samrat shared a picture from the same location.

