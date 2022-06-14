Sumona Chakravarti’s childhood video from Amir Khan & Manisha Koirala’s movie Mann goes viral

Sumona Chakravarti is a popular actress, who is known for playing the role of Bhuri in The Kapil Sharma Show. The actress has been part of other popular shows also including Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Comedy Nights With Kapil, Ek Thhi Naayka, Jamai Raja and others. The actress is active on social media and often shares posts for her fans. A video clip from Amir Khan and Manisha Koirala’s movie is being shared on social media where it seems like Sumona was a child artist. The actress took to social media to confirm the same recently.

She took her fans by surprise when she shared an old clip from the Bollywood film, Mann in which she acted as a child actor. The video was initially shared by some other Instagram handle and people started tagging the actress and asking if she is the one. A couple of hours ago, Sumona took to her Instagram story and confirmed that the child actor seen in the video is indeed her. Reacting to a lot of queries from her fans, Sumona shared the video on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Since everyone is asking if it's me. Yup!” In another Instagram story, she mentioned, “I was just a kid yaar.”

The video is from 1999 released, Manisha Koirala and Aamir Khan starrer Mann in which a 10-year-old Sumona can be seen explaining what is love to one of the other kids. Manisha Koirala is also part of the video.

Her curious fans can be seen excitedly reacting to the video. A fan wrote, “Omg! It was Sumona Chakravarti,” Other fans also asked, “Is that Sumona Chakravarti?” While other fans wrote, “yeh toh sumona hai” there were other fans who complimented her saying, “She is so cute.”

Previously, when rumours were at its peak about Sumona Chakravarti getting married to Kajol's cousin, Samrat Mukerji, she was busy holidaying in Dubai with Tarana and Urvashi.

