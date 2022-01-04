Sumona Chakravarti tests positive for COVID 19 with moderate symptoms

The surge in COVID 19 cases continue to become a matter of concern for everyone. And while the state governments are taking stringent measures to curb the widespread of the deadly virus, several celebs have been diagnosed with COVID 19. Now, another celeb has joined this list. We are talking about television actress Sumona Chakravarti. The actress has taken to social media to share the news and stated that she is under home quarantine. Sumona also stated that while she is taking necessary precautions, she urged people around her to get tested as well.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sumona revealed that she is having moderate symptoms as of now. She wrote, “I have tested positive for covid with moderate symptoms. Quarantined at home. Would request anyone who has come in contact with me in the last week to please get yourself tested. Thank you”. To note, Sumona is not the only celeb from the telly world battling COVID 19. Earlier Nakuul Mehta had also tested positive for the deadly virus. This isn’t all. His wife Jankee and their 11 month old son Sufi was also diagnosed with COVID 19 and was in ICU for the same.

Jankee had penned an emotional note about it and wrote, “Sufi started developing fever a day after I tested positive & it refused to come down inspite of water sponges & medication. We rushed him in the middle of the night to the hospital when his fever crossed 104.2 & what followed were very hard days in the Covid ICU with my baby boy. My fighter went through it all. Right from being rushed to the hospital in an ambulance, to him getting pricked 3 IVS, a bunch of blood tests, RTPCR, bottles of saline, antibiotics & injections to get his body temperature down. Sometimes, I wonder how did this tiny human get so much strength to face all of it? His fever finally broke after 3 days”.