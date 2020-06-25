Sumona Chakravarti thanks everyone for their wishes & shares glimpses of her lockdown birthday celebrations

The Kapil Sharma Show fame Sumona Chakravarti celebrated her 32nd birthday yesterday. The actress has now expressed gratitude towards everyone for their birthday wishes.

Sumona Chakravarti turned a year older yesterday and the actress has been showered with millions of wishes from all over the country. She has been an inevitable part of the television industry for a long period and is especially known for her stint in The Kapil Sharma Show. Sumona’s co-star Kapil Sharma had also wished her on the special day by sharing a few adorable throwback pictures. The actress had quite a blast while celebrating her quarantine birthday and we’ve got proof.

She has given a few glimpses of her birthday celebrations on Instagram which are hard to miss. The actress has shared the pictures of the three delicious cakes that came for her birthday and could also be seen relishing one of them in the pictures. In yet another picture, Sumona can’t stop smiling while looking at her birthday cake! The actress also pens a heartfelt note and expresses gratitude towards everyone for their wishes. She writes, “Lockdown Birthday - was able to read most of the wishes, love & blessing which poured in through social media. The fact that u all took those few seconds/minute to msg me n think of me. I’am grateful & feel humbled & really happy. Happy 32nd Birthdayyyyy to me.”

Check out Sumona Chakravarti’s post below:

As has been mentioned above, Sumona is an inevitable part of The Kapil Sharma Show. A few days back, reports were abuzz that the shooting schedule of the show will resume soon. Not only that, but it was also reported that Sonu Sood will be the first guest to grace the show. However, Bharti Singh has clarified in one of her interviews that the reports are not true.

