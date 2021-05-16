Sumona Chakravarti thanks fans for 'dua & prayers' as she shares health update after endometriosis revelation

On Sunday, Sumona Chakravarti thanked fans for the sweet messages and even shared an update on her health.

Sumona Chakravarti took social media by storm over the weekend when she opened up about dealing with stage 4 endometriosis. The actress wrote about how the lockdown has been even more difficult resulting in unemployment which has also taken a toll on her mental health. Soon after Sumona's post, the actress was flooded with messages of strength and support from her fans. On Sunday, Sumona thanked them for the sweet messages and even shared an update on her health.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Sumona wrote, "The idea was to spread awareness about a health ailment #Endometriosis which is as common as PCOD/diabetes probably. Am glad a lot of young girls, women, doctors, husbands reaching out on behalf of their wives... have responded & realised how important it is to give it the medical attention it needs. As far as i'm concerned am doing okay. Been managing it medically for as long as i can remember. So thank u for all your duas & prayers. Peace & Love."

Announcing her medical condition, Sumona had shared a workout photo and written, "Did a proper workout at home after ages....Some days i feel guilty, because boredom is privilege. I may be unemployed & yet am able to feed my family & myself. That is privilege. Sometimes i feel guilty. Specially when am feeling low due to pms’in. The mood swings play havoc emotionally. Something ive never shared before. I have been battling endometriosis since 2011. Been in stage IV for many years now. A good eating habit, exercise & most importantly no stress is key to my well being. The lockdown has been emotionally hard for me."

