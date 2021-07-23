Sumona Chakravarti's cryptic post hints at 'horrible feeling' after she goes missing from Kapil Sharma's post?

The Kapil Sharma Show fans are on cloud nine ever since the comedian has announced the return of his comedy show. Almost a week back, Kapil Sharma got his fans excited after he posted a picture of the entire team and announced that they are all set to come back. In those pictures, we saw Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar but Sumona Chakravarti was missing from those pictures. It is since then that fans have been enquiring about her in the comments section. Recently, Kapil posted a picture of the entire team after getting vaccinated, but again, Sumona was missing. This got fans even more curious. But, it looks like the actress may have answered many questions with her cryptic post.

Sumona Chakravarti shared a quote from Charlotte Freeman's book 'Everything You'll Ever Need'. It spoke about not getting what is owed to us despite doing our best. The quote read as follows, "You will never know if something is meant for you if you don't give it a proper chance. Whether it's a relationship, a new job, a new city, or a new experience, throw yourself into it completely and don't hold back. If it doesn't work out, then it probably wasn't meant for you, and you'll walk away without regret, knowing that you put your whole heart into it. That's all you can ever do. It's a horrible feeling leaving a situation knowing that you should have and could have done more. So find the courage to take that chance, find the inspiration to make your next move, and once you do, pour your heart into it and don't look back."

Check it out:

Well, this post speaks a thousand words. Till now, we have not heard from anyone from The Kapil Sharma Show's team about the absence of Sumona Chakravarti.

