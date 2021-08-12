Sumona Chakravarti's PICS from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show out; Actress seen in a new avatar

The Kapil Sharma Show is back with a bang. The team of the popular comedy show has begun shooting for the episodes, and the pictures of celebrities visiting the sets are already doing the rounds. We saw and his entire Bell Bottom gracing the sets in the first set of pictures coming from the sets, and then we saw and his Bhuj: The Pride Of India team on the sets with Kapil Sharma and his team. Although everyone is excited about the comedy show making a comeback, one thing that was bothering everyone was Sumona Chakravarti's absence from the pictures. But, the actress has finally posted a picture of herself from the sets, and now the fans can be assured that she is very much a part of TKSS.

Taking to her Instagram story, she reposted a picture of her posing with someone who appears to be from the behind the camera team of The Kapil Sharma Show. That crew member posted the original picture, and he wrote, "back to work @sumonachakravarti #TKSS". In the picture, Sumona can be seen in a slightly modern avatar. She wore a grey pantsuit and put her shoulder around that team member. Well, this picture is proof enough that Sumona is back on the sets and will be seen in the episodes.

Take a look:

Recently interacting with AajTak, Archana Puran Singh, an important part of The Kapil Sharma Show, opened up about Sumona Chakravarti's presence. She said, "If you believe Sumona isn't in the programme, you're in for a pleasant surprise. Sumona will be in the show, although her avatar will be totally different, she will be the same lovely Sumona to us"

How excited are you to see Sumona Chakravarti back on The Kapil Sharma Show?

