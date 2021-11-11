Sunanda Shetty slams Bigg Boss 15's Vishal Kotian for commenting on Shamita & Raqesh Bapat’s relationship

Actress Shilpa Shetty’s mother Sunanda has slammed Vishal Kotian after he commented on Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat’s relationship. A Twitter user recently shared a clip from Bigg Boss 15, where Vishal was seen goofing around with co-contestants Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz and Tejasswi Prakash. While the contestants got into a role-play of being drunk, Vishal commented on Shamita and Raqesh’s relationship which has not gone down well with viewers. Sunanda Shetty retweeted this clip on her handle and called Vishal the ‘most distrustful man’, and went on to add a snake emoji.

In the video shared by the Twitter user, one can hear Vishal say, “Bohot bada haath maara hai apne bhai ne. Seedha woh Shilpa Shetty jo hai na, uski behen ko pata liya hai. Ab kya hai ki uske dum pe yeh show se woh show, woh show se yeh show karta rehta hai, uska chalta rahega (He scored big. He straightaway managed to impress Shilpa Shetty’s sister. And now, because of her, he keeps on going from show to show).”

A disappointed Sunanda Shetty retweeted this clip on her handle and wrote, "Most distasteful clip - SHAME on most distrustful man (snake emoji) Vishal Kotian in BB15 who calls Shamzi Akka (sister)-such a shame-time to stop this facade never trusted this man- lied and swore on his mother with same lines & promises."

Sunanda Shetty also tweeted in favour of Rajiv Adatia, who is Shamita’s rakhi brother. She wrote, "I watched Rajeev Adatia who stood up defended and took a strong stand against b*tching against his sister and took on Karan who tried to intimidate n threatened him. He did not take it lying down - Proud of you Rajeev Adatia (red heart emoji).”