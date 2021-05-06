Sunayana Fozdar reacts to rumors of Neha Mehta's comeback on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Sunayana Fozdar comments on the return of Neha Mehta on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as she says it is not in her control.

The popular actress from the TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Sunayana Fozdar had recently replaced the actress Neha Mehta on the show. The actress plays the role of Anjali Mehta, the wife of the writer Taarak Mehta, played by Shalish Lodha. The actress Neha Mehta had left the show due to differences from the show producer. The actress was immensely loved by the audience for her acting skills.

In a recent interview, Neha said that she is open to coming back to the show again if the audience wishes to see her back. To this, Sunayana Fozdar gave her view. The actress said that the decision to replace her and bringing back Neha depends completely on the show producer. She added that she has no clue as she has been playing the role of Anjali for the last eight months. She said that if Neha Mehta wishes to rejoin the show, it depends completely on the call of the producer Asit Kumarr Modi. She said that she is no one to comment on the matter.

Neha Mehta had said in an interview that she did not approach the makers of the show for the comeback. She added that she will only consider coming back to the show only if the audience, production, and channel want her. She had never called the producer to get back her role. The actress said that her first priority is always viewers and her audience who have given her love and respect.



Credits :Hindustan Times

