Sunayana Fozdar on replacing Neha Mehta in TMKOC: It is going to be challenging; Feels like a responsibility

Neha Mehta, who plays the role of Anjali in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has bid adieu to the show after 12 years and will be replaced by Sunayana Fozdar.

Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashmah has been one of the most loved sitcoms on television. The show has been entertaining the audience for 12 years now and each character has managed to carve a niche for themselves. However, the popular sitcom is set to witness a major change in its cast as Neha Mehta has made her exit from the show. Neha was seen playing the role of Taarak Mehta’s wife Anjali. The actress will be replaced by Sunayana Fozdar who is over the moon to be a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Sharing her excitement about the same, the actress told ETimes that she is experiencing mixed emotions at the moment. Sunayana also emphasised that stepping into Neha’s shoes is going to be challenging as she has been a part of the show since its inception and enjoys a massive fan following. The actress stated that she does feel pressurised about matching with everyone’s expectations.

“I am going through some other feelings right now. Sailesh Lodha ji, and everyone else has been on the show for 12 years, honestly, there is a bit of happiness, excitement, and mixed emotions. The feeling has not yet sunk that I am part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I am stressed more than I hope people like me. Even the previous Anjali aka Neha Mehta, she was on the show for 12 years so it's not like I am replacing a new character. I want her fans also to accept me and I know it is going to be challenging. I feel it is a responsibility. I am unable to digest the fact that I am part of this show. When the news came out in the media about me doing the show overnight people started messaging, mailing me if I am doing the show. I was a bit nervous and there is this pressure that I hope they like me. Even though I have done so many shows, I'm not one of those types that Oh listen, this is very easy for me. I don't have that over confidence. I have always been a learner. A first day on the sets for me is still like the first show for me. Right now, the priority for me is to get the grip of the show. So, that's the only feeling I am getting,” she added.

Sunayana also spoke about shooting during the ongoing pandemic and stated that the makers are doing their best to ensure the team’s safety. She said, “I can see them sanitising our clothes, makeup rooms 10 times in a day. We see it ourselves. There is a steam machine kept for each actor so that whenever you are free you can use it. Since it is an airborne virus there is a little bit of nervousness. Secondly, I am going on the new set also as I am stepping out of my house, so yes there's a slight nervousness. I want to still be grateful that even during a time like this I am getting work.”

