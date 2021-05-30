Sunidhi Chauhan on not being a judge on Indian Idol: I couldn't do what they wanted and I had to part ways

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan has voiced her opinion about being a judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol. Check out the details.

Sunidhi Chauhan, who was a judge on Indian Idol for the fifth and sixth seasons, has revealed why she is no longer a part of the singing reality show. Singer Amit Kumar was invited on the show for a special episode that featured contestants singing his father Kishore Kumar’s iconic songs. He had claimed that he was asked to praise all contestants irrespective of his opinions. After this recent incident, Sunidhi has also opened up about her own experience on the show.

In a chat with The Times of India, Sunidhi has explained that they weren’t asked to praise every contestant on the show; however, praising was the ‘basic thing’. “That was the basic thing. And so, I couldn't go on. I couldn't do what they wanted and I had to part ways,” she told the outlet. She also revealed that this is the reason why she’s not a judge on any reality show. In another interview, Amit had voiced his opinion on him being asked to praise everyone and uplift the contestants on the show.

Singer Aditya Narayan, who is the show’s host opened up about Amit Kumar’s allegations. In his opinion, he felt that the singer should’ve talked to the show’s makers about the matter instead of speaking to the media. Amit had told a leading daily, "I did what I was told. I was told sabko praise karna hai. I was told jo jaisa bhi gaaye usko uplift karna hai because it's a tribute to Kishore da.”

