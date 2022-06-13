Sunidhi Chauhan shares throwback pics of her 'squad' feat Rahul Vaidya, Aditya Narayan, Divya Kumar & others

Sunidhi Chauhan is among the most prominent singers in the entertainment industry and has given numerous superhit songs over the years. Her popular songs include, "Mehboob Mere" from Fiza, "Dhoom Machale" from Dhoom, "Kaisi Paheli" and "Deedar De" from Parineeta and Dus, "Beedi" from Omkara, and many others. Sunidhi Chauhan shared some major throwback pictures with Rahul Vaidya and Aditya Narayan from 2004.

Singer Sunidhi Chauhan posted a couple of photos from her birthday and tagged them. Sunidhi, dressed in a black outfit can be seen posing with Rahul Vaidya, Aditya Narayan and other friends. The pictures go way back when Rahul Vaidya first appeared in the first season of Indian Idol in 2004. In one of the photos, Rahul has questioned what’s he doing in the second pic, to which Sunidhi replied, “kissi ka toh impression I think.” These photos will definitely make you nostalgic and take you back to the Indian Idol days. Aditya commented, “Uff! Kya lag rahe hain hum.”

See post here-

While Sunidhi and Aditya were known and popular in the industry, Rahul became a sensation with Indian Idol 1. He became the second runner-up. While Abhijeet Sawant lifted the winning trophy, Amit Sana became the first runner-up.

Rahul was a contestant in Bigg Boss 14 and was the first runner-up of the season. Post the controversial reality show, Rahul took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He is married to actress Disha Parmar, the couple keeps sharing lovely photos from their personal lives.

Talking about Aditya Narayan, he is currently hosting the second season of Superstar Singer. He is also enjoying fatherhood. Married to longtime girlfriend Shweta Agarwal, the couple became parents to a little baby girl, who they have named Tvisha.

