Sunil Grover aka Dr Mashoor Gulati flirts with Archana Puran Singh on India's Laughter Champion; WATCH

Sunil Grover has made a comeback on television with his popular character Dr. Mashoor Gulati. The fans were waiting to watch him collaborate with Kapil Sharma and reprise his roles of Rinku bhabhi, Gutthi, and Dr. Gulati. Their wishes have been fulfilled but with a twist. Instead of The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover will appear in the stand-up comedy show, India's Laughter Champion. The promo shows the unique chemistry between Mashoor and Archana Puran Singh.

In the new promo shared by the makers of India's Laughter Champion, Dr. Mashoor Gulati flirts with seasoned judge Archana Puran Singh. He tells her co-judge, Shekhar Suman, that he doesn't do 'puja.' Shekhar asks him the reason behind it and Dr. Mashoor Gulati answers, "kyunki mai Archana karti hun." This leaves everyone in splits. The promo was captioned, "Dr.Gulati ke special treatment se har kisi ko milega stress se raahat! Dekhna na bhule, India's Laughter Champion, iss ravivaar, raat 9.30 baje, sirf Sony par!"

Watch Sunil Grover's promo here: CLICK

Fans are overjoyed with Sunil Grover's return and dropped comments, "Thank you very much SONY TV for bringing back the iconic Dr. Mash-hoor Gulaati (sic)." Another user wrote, "Thank you sony for bringing back gulati ji (sic)." Another promo of India's Laughter Champion shows Sunil Grover's character telling Archana that he loves the way she laughs and wants to record it. After recording her laugh, the character says that he will set that as his morning wake-up alarm. This leaves Archana blushing.

Check out the promo here: CLICK

The channel aired India's Laughter Champion to fill The Kapil Sharma Show's slot, which is on a world tour. Kapil's show is all set to resume in September with his entire cast Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Kiku Sharda, and Chandan Prabhakar.

