Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde along with others all set to return to TV with a new comedy show

A new comedy show titled I Laugh You, which will air on Star Bharat, will be a daily series that will explore hilarious subjects. Apart from Sunil and Shilpa, Upasana Singh, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale and Sidharth Sagar will also be a part of the show.
Sunil Grover and Shilpa Shinde, who have worked earlier in a limited episode show during a cricket league, will now be back together for a new comedy show. The show which will air on Star Bharat will be a daily series that will explore hilarious subjects. Apart from Sunil and Shilpa, Upasana Singh, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale and Sidharth Sagar will also be a part of the show. They worked with Sunil before in The Kapil Sharma Show. 

The new show which is being produced by Preeti and Neeti Simoes will also have Paritosh Tripathi and Jatinder Suri. The comedy show has been titled I Laugh You. On the show, Sunil Grover will play a gangster who owns a house and other comedians will play tenants who will entertain him in order to stay in the house. Are you excited? 

Meanwhile, Sunil was last seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Bharat. Sunil is best known for playing Dr Mashoor Gulati in TKSS and is one of the most loved comedians. Shilpa, on the other hand, made headlines after she quit Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after her fallout with the producer. She also participated in Bigg Boss 11 and was the winner of the show. 

Preeti and Neeti previously produced Kanpur Wale Khuranas which also featured Sunil Grover on Star Plus which received a decent response.

