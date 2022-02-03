Sunil Grover to be discharged from the hospital today after heart surgery; Report

Sunil Grover made it to the headlines yesterday after the news of him undergoing heart surgery went viral. According to media reports, the ace comedian had undergone heart surgery in Mumbai and is currently in the hospital. The media reports also suggested that Sunil Grover is currently recovering in the hospital. However, the latest reports suggest that Sunil will be discharged from Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute today. ANI took to their Twitter handle to share this piece of news for everyone who were concerned for the actor’s health.

Sharing this good news with all the Sunil Grover fans, ANI wrote, “Actor-Comedian Sunil Grover, who underwent heart surgery recently, will be discharged from Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute today: Hospital authorities.” Yesterday, when this news came out fans were left shocked and started sending recovery messages to the ace comedian. In fact, veteran actress Simi Garewal took to her Twitter handle and wrote, Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own.Broken heart.. I pray he recovers fast..Folded hands He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!!”

Check out the tweet:

As soon as the news came to light, it spread like wildfire with fans sending recovery messages to the ace comedian who is known for his roles like Gutthi and Mashoor Gulati. An Instagram user wrote, “Himself a heart doctor for us. Nothing going to happen wishing a speedy recovery”. Another user commented, “May God bless him gud health ....get well soon sunil sir well love u” along with heart emoticons. One of the comments also read as, “Praying for your Speedy Recovery #Getwellsoon” and fans are hopeful that Sunil will be back to good health soon.

