Sunil Grover congratulates Kapil Sharma on becoming a father; Latter sends love ‘Thank you Paji’

Kapil Sharma thanked Sunil Grover as the latter congratulated him for his baby girl

A few days back, social media was buzzing with the news of comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath being blessed with a baby girl. From TV celebs to B-town actors, a lot of celebrities took to social media to congratulate the comedian. Now amidst all the wishes, one wish that caught our unqualified attention was a wish from Sunil Grover. That’s right! Ever since Sunil Grover walked out of The Kapil Sharma Show owing to some sort of a dispute with Kapil Sharma, there have been numerous stories surrounding their reunion and whenever Sunil is asked about his return to The Kapil Sharma Show, the Bharat actor always nods in disagreement.

As soon as news of Kapil being blessed with a baby girl was out, Kapil’s former co-star Sunil Grover wished him on Twitter and now Kapil has thanked him on social media for the same. Sunil Grover wrote, “Congratulations!! Love and Wishes..” and to this, Kapil wrote, “Thank you Paji’. Ever since Kapil and Sunil had a fallout three years ago, the two haven’t worked together but have always wished each other on special occasions.

For all those who don’t know, Kapil and Ginni became proud parents to a baby girl on December 10 and Kapil announced the news on his Twitter account. This is their first baby and the couple is over the moon with the arrival of this little bundle of joy. During a recent interview, Kapil Sharma expressed a sense of happiness as he said that he hasn’t slept in two days as he is suffering from a bad cold and cough but the feeling is beyond words. “Ginni and I always wanted a girl and we are happy that we’ve been blessed with one. We can’t thank God enough for our beautiful angel,” said Kapil.

Blessed to have a baby girl need ur blessings love u all jai mata di — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) December 9, 2019

