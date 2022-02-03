Sunil Grover exits from hospital after recovering from recent bypass surgery; PICS & Video

Popular comedian and ace actor Sunil Grover recently came to the limelight after the news of his bypass surgery. He was admitted to the hospital as he experienced pain in his chest. He was admitted to Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute where he was given the required treatment and after her successful recovery, he has been finally discharged. In the latest video, he was seen exiting the hospital and waving to the paps.

See video and pictures here-

Sharing this good news with all the Sunil Grover fans, ANI had quoted, “Actor-Comedian Sunil Grover, who underwent heart surgery recently, will be discharged from Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute today: Hospital authorities.” Yesterday, when this news came out fans were left shocked and started sending recovery messages to the ace comedian. In fact, veteran actress Simi Garewal took to her Twitter handle and wrote, Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own.Broken heart.. I pray he recovers fast..Folded hands He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!!”

As soon as the news came to light, numerous fans of the actor started sending recovery messages to the ace comedian, who is known for his roles like Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati. An Instagram user wrote, “Himself a heart doctor for us. Nothing going to happen wishing a speedy recovery”. Another user commented, “May God bless him gud health ....get well soon sunil sir well love u” along with heart emoticons. One of the comments also read, “Praying for your Speedy Recovery #Getwellsoon” and fans are hopeful that Sunil will be back to good health soon.



