Sunil Grover expresses gratitude to doctors for ‘aligning his heart just before Valentine’s Day’

Popular comedian and talented actor Sunil Grover was admitted to a hospital as he suffered a heart attack. He had to undergo bypass surgery, which had left all his fans and well-wishers concerned. The actor was discharged from the hospital few days back after his recovery. He has recently shared a post on social media as he thanked his doctors for taking care of him.

He shared a picture of himself on social media along with the doctor and management staff of Asian Heart Institute. He is seen smiling as he posed with them as expressed gratitude to them for taking care of him. Sunil captioned, “Grateful to @drpandaasianheart, #Dr.D’Silva and the entire team of doctors and nursing staff at the Asian heart institute for aligning my heart just before this Valentine’s Day. Thank you.”

See post here:

As soon as the news came out about his heart attack, fans sent recovery messages to the ace comedian, who is known for his roles like Gutthi and Mashoor Gulati. Kapil Sharma shared with The Times of India, “I was totally shocked and I had messaged him also. He just got discharged from the hospital and can’t expect him to reply back. But I am concerned about his health. At such a young age, he had to undergo heart surgery. I have inquired about his health from our common friends.”

Actor Ali Asgar shared with Hindustan Times, “I really thought there was something fishy initially. (Even) When he was out of the hospital, I thought there must be something wrong; it’s a human body. I was still not convinced it was a heart attack. But when I got to know that it was a heart attack. He is somebody who makes everyone laugh, this shouldn’t happen to him. Everyone’s prayers are with him. I feel he will be more careful. I think kaam ke chakkar mein wo over busy hogaya hoga.”



Also read- Sunil Grover undergoes a heart surgery in Mumbai; Reports