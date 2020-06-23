Sunil Grover gives a witty response to trolls slamming him for supporting Salman Khan; Terms them as 'paid'

Sunil Grover has been recently trolled for showing his support towards Salman Khan in a tweet. Here's how the actor has responded to the trolls.

Sushant Singh Rajput who was considered one of Bollywood’s most talented actors passed away on June 14, 2020. Police reports state that the 34-year old actor committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. His untimely demise has now called for numerous debates on the topic of nepotism on social media. Not only that but a few netizens have called out celebrities like , , and others. They have also started targeting those who have been supporting these stars.

This is exactly what happened with Sunil Grover a few days back when he shared a tweet stating that he loves and respects Salman Khan. This did not go well with a certain section of the Twitterati and they mercilessly trolled the actor. However, Sunil has now decided to give it back to the trolls in his own way. The actor has now given a witty response on Twitter that reads, “Kahin ab mujhe paid trollers ko kaam pe lagane main maza na aane lag jaye. God please save me from this new amusement.”

Check out Sunil Grover’s tweet on Salman Khan below:

I love and respect Salman Sir. — Sunil Grover (WhoSunilGrover) June 21, 2020

Check out his response to the trolls below:

Kahin ab mujhe paid trollers ko kaam pe lagane main maza na aane lag jaye. God please save me from this new amusement. — Sunil Grover (WhoSunilGrover) June 23, 2020

As soon as the actor shared this on Twitter, his fans hailed him for giving a befitting reply to the trolls. For the unversed, Sunil Grover has appeared in the movie Bharat featuring Salman Khan and in the lead roles that was released last year. The actor has also appeared as a guest in some episodes of Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan.

(ALSO READ: Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover fallout: From being friends to foes; Here's what went wrong between the actors)

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×