Sunil Grover in his Dr. Gulati avatar delivers a special birthday performance on India's Laughter Champion

Sunil Grover rang on his birthday on July 31, and he turned 45 this year. The ace actor and comedian will be gracing the sets of India’s Laughter Champions this weekend. Comedian Raju Srivastava will also be seen along with him, as they will enjoy the stand-up comedy of the contestants of the show. Sunil is seen dressed as Dr. Mashoor Gulati and will be seen flirting with judge Archana Puran Singh. He will also be seen celebrating his birthday on the sets of the show.

In the recent promo of the show, Sunil Grover will be seen giving an entertaining performance on the sets. He is seen giving a comical performance where he is seen dressed as Dr. Gulati. He is sprayed with foam and he combs his wig as he dresses up for his birthday. His face is smeared with a cake which leaves everyone in splits. The caption of the video read, “Wishing a happy birthday to Sunil Grover urf Dr. Mashoor Gulati! Hope you laugh as hard as you make us laugh!”

Talking about his birthday celebrations, he had shared with Etimes, "Last year, a friend had gifted me a piano and this year, the friend gifted me a tabla. I have played tabla in school, so I know how to play it. I woke up late today because I came from work late. Since morning I have been chatting on phone with my friends and well-wishers." Talking about his plans for the day he said, "We will have good food, my wife usually does cook good food. Sometimes I also try to cook but nobody enjoys my cooking." Sunil Grover has appeared in web series Tandav and other TV shows.

