Sunil Grover morphs Gutthi on Cannes 2022 red carpet; Netizens have a field day

Sunil Grover is known to tickle the funny bones of his fans and doesn't need a specific occasion to do so. While everyone is talking and discussing the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022, Sunil, too, found a way to get grooving with the current trend. He morphed his onscreen character 'Gutthi' from the show, 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' on the French Riviera's red carpet, which has left the netizens in splits. Sunil Grover's choice of outfit is also being applauded by his fans.

Sunil Grover's white outfit for Gutthi on the red carpet

The comedian morphed his photo of Gutthi with a beautiful white swan-like attire and a huge purple bow at the centre. What one can't miss is Gutthi's trademark hairstyle and her expression. Sunil shared this photo on his Instagram and captioned it, "French Riviera." The 44-year-old surely knows how to keep up the entertainment quotient. Fans even joked that this is, by far, the best look at the Cannes Film Festival. Sunil aptly knows the laughing nerve of the audience.

Sunil Grover receives comments from celebs and fans

Hina Khan, who is making heads turn at the French Riviera with her impeccable style, couldn't stop laughing and dropped a comment on Sunil's post along with several laughing emojis. She wrote, "Sunil..." Ronit Roy was also quick to pass his comment on Sunil's photo. He wrote, "Wow! Dude you’re killing it!" Many other celebrities dropped some lovely compliments on his post.

Sunil Grover earned enormous fame after playing the character of Gutthi on the show, 'Comedy Nights With Kapil' followed by Dr. Mashoor Gulati and Rinku Bhabhi on 'The Kapil Sharma Show.' However, after his mid-air brawl with Kapil Sharma, he quit the show and never returned. Their relationship though has improved over the course of time. Kapil and Sunil are often seen posting birthday wishes for each other on Twitter and also posed together for a picture at Salman Khan's bash. Recently, Sunil Grover underwent bypass surgery and Kapil wished for his speedy recovery too.

Sunil was last seen on television as 'Bhindi Bhai' on 'Gangs of Filmistaan' and is currently has his plate full with an interesting lineup of films and web series.

