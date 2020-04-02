Sunil Grover pens a sweet birthday wish for 'Paaji' Kapil Sharma; Says 'Keep spreading the laughter medicine'

Sunil Gorver wished his former co-star Kapil Sharma in the sweetest way possible on his birthday. Check it out.

Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover were once considered to be the best of friends in the entertainment industry. Not only the two worked together on Comedy Night's with Kapil, but they also shared a great off-screen bond. But, things turned sour between them, and the duo decided to part ways, at least professional. Well, everyone is aware of controversial feud and how things went from good to bad between them. However, it has been many years to the incident and looks like the comedians have now done with the past.

Today on Kapil Sharma's 39th birthday, his friend-turned-enemy Sunil Grover, took to his Twitter handle to pen down a special heartfelt message for him. Yes, looks like they are trying to bury the hatches. Sunil wrote a sweet note for his 'Paaji' on this special day and wished him all the happiness in the world. Praying for his long life, Sunil expressed that he wants Kapil to keep spreading the medicine of laughter to everyone for many more years to come.

ALSO READ | Sunil Grover shares an OLD video from Kapil Sharma's Show with Shah Rukh Khan; Says 'It makes me emotional'

As soon as Sunil posted this sweet birthday note for his former co-star, ardent fans of The Kapil Sharma Show, went berserk. They bombarded the comment section asking Sunil to return to TKSS, as they are missing his chemistry and wit on the show. Just about a month back, Kapil and Sunil had a sudden reunion, which made many hearts turn. A clip of their unplanned meet started doing the rounds, wherein Kapil was seen happily grooving to a famous Bollywood retro song as Sunil and Mika Singh cheered him.

Take a look at Sunil's wish for Kapil here:

Happy birthday pah ji. Wish you a long and happy life. Keep giving the world this medicine called laughter. @KapilSharmaK9 — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 2, 2020

Just yesterday, Sunil shared a throwback video from Kapil's show, wherein he had dedicated a special performance for on Gerua from his film Dilwale. Sunil said that it was an emotional moment for him and it makes it nostalgic about the good old days. Apart from Sunil, Kapil' TKSS team including Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhaker and Bharti Singh also sent the star special birthday wishes.

ALSO READ | Happy Birthday Kapil Sharma: Archana Puran Singh, Krushna Abhishek, The Kapil Sharma Show's team wish the star

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More