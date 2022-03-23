Sunil Grover to return to work post heart surgery; Reports

Last month, actor Sunil Grover was in the headlines after he was admitted to a hospital as he suffered a heart attack. According to media reports, the ace comedian had to undergo heart surgery in Mumbai. He was discharged from the hospital on February 3. Now, as per the latest reports in a news portal, Sunil Grover is all set to resume work full-time from today and will be shooting for a project in Rishikesh.

A source close to ETimes informed that the 44-year-old actor has been following a healthy fitness and diet regime and has dealt with the health setback with a positive approach. “He is now raring to get back to work. He will commence the shoot of his new project in Rishikesh. But he will follow his diet, yoga and fitness regime,” the source added.

Post Sunil’s surgery, ANI had shared the update in a tweet that read: “Sunil Grover underwent 4 bypass surgeries using both internal mammary arteries from inside his chest. He had a very uneventful postoperative recovery&was discharged on 3rd Feb. He has recovered well, was walking around&doing his day to day activities: Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai.”

The Bollywood industry had bombarded recovery messages to Sunil. Sunil also had taken to his social media handle to express gratitude to his doctors for treating him. “Grateful to @drpandaasianheart , #Dr.D’Silva and the entire team of doctors and nursing staff at the Asian heart institute for aligning my heart just before this Valentine’s Day. Thank you,” he had shared along with a photograph.



