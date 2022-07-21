Sunil Grover reveals his 12-year-old son Mohan surprises him with his comedy: I force him to watch my shows

Sunil Grover is a prominent name in the entertainment industry and is popularly known for his on-screen role of him of Dr. Gulati. The actor and ace comedian has proved his mettle in comedy with numerous comedy shows and enjoys a massive fan following on social media. The actor is very private about his professional life and hardly talks about it. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about his son Mohan doing comedy acts.

Sunil, who is the father to 12-year-old Mohan, says, "I don't talk about myself much, so where is the question of talking about Mohan? But, yes he enjoys my comedy shows and sometimes I force him to watch my performances. Mohan too does comic acts and surprises me at times. He is only 12 and has made a short film and I am surprised when I see him editing it. I am glad that he has picked up a lot of things at such a young age."

The actor, who has now fully recovered from his bypass surgery in February, shares how he is glad he never takes stress and has also always been careful about his diet. He says, "I have always eaten less and I never take stress about anything in life. So, I would not list them as the reasons for what happened. But, God is kind, I am better now. It could have been triggered due because before that I had tested positive for COVID-19. Anyway, I am working and quite happy in life."

The promos of Sunil making an appearance as Dr Mashoor Gulati in India's Laughter Champion are out but the actor refuses to talk about it.

Also, The Kapil Sharma Show will be back to entertain audiences in September and on being asked Sunil, if he wants to join them and he said that, there is no such plan.

Also read-India's Laughter Champion: Sunil Grover returns as Dr. Mashoor Gulati & teases Archana Puran Singh; Watch