Sunil Grover’s doctor confirms actor had heart attack; Was admitted to hospital due to chest pain

Popular comedian and actor Sunil Grover was in news all over after he underwent heart surgery recently. He was admitted to Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute. Reports were claiming that the 44-year-old actor has undergone heart surgery after suffering from chest pain. But there was no confirmation. And now as reported in The Times of India, the hospital authorities have confirmed that the actor had suffered a heart attack and was also found Covid positive at the time of admission.

The doctor talking to The Times of India portal said, "The actor had chest pain after which he was advised to visit the hospital. In his test, it was learned that he had suffered a heart attack and was immediately given medication. During the treatment, he was also found Covid positive. After a week, an angiography was done. It was found that all his three arteries had a blockage. Hence, bypass surgery was recommended and done 14 days ago.” The actor is recovering now.

To note, the actor was shooting for his upcoming web series when he left for his surgery. Many of his fans and celebrities wished for his speedy recovery.

Bollywood veteran actress Simi Grewal also took to Twitter to wish Sunil a speedy recovery. She had written, "Am shocked that @WhoSunilGrover has had heart surgery. Filling our hearts with laughter & joy..at the cost of his own. I pray he recovers fast.. He has a formidable talent..& I'm a huge fan!!" Sunil is known for the popular characters of Gutthi and Dr. Mashoor Gulati.

