Sunil Grover’s hilarious spoof of Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya will leave you in splits; WATCH

Sunil Grover, who is seen entertaining the audience with his show Gangs of Filmistan, has shared an amusing video of himself wherein he was seen spoofing Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Star Plus show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya has been one of the most popular shows on India Television. Starring Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rupal Patel in key roles, the family drama had won millions of hearts. Recently, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya became the talk of the town after the Rasoda Rap featuring Gopi Bahu and Kokila went viral on social media. And while it continues to be the talk of the town, Sunil Grover has come up with a hilarious spoof of the show which is grabbing a lot of attention.

This happened on his recently launched show Gangs of Filmistan wherein he was seen dressed as Gopi Bahu and doing hilarious tricks with the Saath Nibhaana Saathiya title track being played in the background. Sunil aka Gopi Bahu was seen doing makeup in the most hilarious way and if this wasn’t all, he also went on to teach a new way of washing clothes. Sharing the promo of the show on Instagram, Sunil wrote, “Topi bahu aapka sath nibhayegi.”

Take a look at Sunil Grover’s spoof of Gopi Bahu from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya:

Meanwhile, given the popularity of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, the makers have recently announced the new season of the popular family drama. In fact, they had also unveiled a new promo of the show featuring Devoleena who will be reprising her role of Gopi Bahu. To note, Roopal aka Kokila will also be a part of the second season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. It is reported that the team will begin shooting for the show soon.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Rupal Patel on Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, if TV is regressive, bond with YRHPK cast

Credits :Sunil Grover Instagram

Share your comment ×