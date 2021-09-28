Sunil Grover says Kapil Sharma should be allocated ‘Ministry of Laughter’; Deets Inside

Sunil Grover, at a recent award function, said that Kapil Sharma should be given Ministry of Laughter. After months, the awards season has slowly and gradually started to roll in and recently, actor Karan Singh Chhabra was seen hosting a fashion award show too. It was at this event that comedian and actor Sunil Grover was honoured with an award for being a Versatile Performer. Karan, also played a game of rapid fire with Grover on the show, and during answering one of the questions, the latter said that Kapil Sharma should be allocated the ‘Ministry of Laughter’.

According to an ETimes report, during a fun session of rapid fire with Karan Singh Chabbra, actor Sunil Grover was asked to allocate hypothetical and imaginary ministries to his colleagues and peers. When Karan brought up Kapil Sharma, Sunil replied that he should be given the ‘Ministry of Laughter’. This comes as a sweet gesture from Grover after his much-talked about public fallout with colleague Kapil Sharma. However, it looks like things are slowly improving between the two, as they are now seen wishing each other on special occasions.

When asked about working with Kapil again, Sunil reportedly once told BT, “I have some great memories of working on the show and it has given me a lot. As far as collaborating with Kapil is concerned, why not? If I am offered a great concept, I will take it up.”

Sunil appeared as the popular and much-loved character Gutthi on Comedy Nights With Kapil.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sunil Grover joins Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Sanya Malhotra in Atlee's next