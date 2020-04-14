Sunil Grover sets off to return his mask & sanitizer amid lockdown but the reason is not what you think; WATCH

Sunil Grover has recently shared a video on his Instagram handle with an indirect message related to the COVID-19 lockdown for his fans. Check out the video.

Sunil Grover has a loyal fan base owing to his impeccable acting prowess and brilliant comic timings. The actor has proved his worth in every movie and show in which he has appeared to date. As of now, the actor has joined with others celebs from the entertainment industry for spreading awareness about the Coronavirus outbreak and its precautionary measures on social media. The best part is that the Bharat actor opts for hilarious ways to send messages to people.

As we speak of this, Sunil has shared yet another video on his Instagram handle with a hidden message behind the same. As we can see, the actor states that he is going outside to exchange his mask which according to him is not the original N95 one. He further mentions going to exchange his sanitizer too as it does not kill 100% germs. However, the real reason behind these sly dialogues is revealed in Sunil’s caption that reads, “Yeh video bhi 100 percent nahin hai. Anything you want to return or exchange, only after lockdown.”

Check out the video below:

So, indirectly the comedian-actor has urged his fans not to step out of their homes until the lockdown ends. As we know, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech has announced the extension of the lockdown period to May 3, 2020. He has also stated that the rules for the lockdown will be stricter than before for all the obvious reasons. Modi has also asked the citizens of the country to strictly abide bu the protocols.

