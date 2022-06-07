Sunil Grover shares he has become more grateful for little things in life post his bypass surgery

Sunil Grover underwent a bypass heart surgery in January this year, and this news left the fans shocked. The comedian, who leads a healthy life, was caught by COVID-19, and upon being hospitalised, the doctors sensed there was more to it, and suggested an angiography. It was found out that three of his arteries had blockages. Hence, bypass surgery was recommended. However, after 25 days of resting it out at home, Sunil resumed work and recently completed the shooting of his film, 'Blackout.'

Sunil Grover's health update

Sunil Grover gave an update about his health too and said that he feels more energetic and healthier. The comedian added that he's enjoying being able to breathe effortlessly, and how his health scare has made him grateful for every little thing in life. Sunil said that for the first 15 days after his surgery, he had become very grateful and treated everyone with immense sweetness. However, he joked that with each passing day its intensity has reduced but the feeling of gratefulness will remain in him forever.

Sharing about how actors tend to bury their pain and worries behind the mask of makeup, Sunil told ETimes that there is a "parallel universe running at its own pace inside of us." He further added that in the industry, once the makeup is on and you face the camera, one has to forget their personal sorrows because nobody bothers about what's going on inside of us. "There is a parallel universe that’s running at its own pace inside us, and we mostly choose to stay blissfully ignorant of it. We tend to forget the truth. Even I did. We get caught up in our routine, work, commitments, and this life race and forget to be grateful for what we actually have. But I have realised now that gratitude is important. If you can drink water when you want, you are lucky, if you can sit up on your bed by yourself, you are lucky, if you can walk to the bathroom without anyone’s help, you are lucky. When you are lying in the ICU, and having to take the help of another person for these small little things that you take for granted every day, that is when you realise how lucky you have been all this while. Once that realisation strikes, everything else fame, career, money feels like a bonus! After this experience, I would like to tell everyone to take care of our health, be grateful for what we have, and live with love... that’s about it," shared the comedian.

Sunil Grover opens up if he would return to TV

Sunil Grover became a household name by playing Gutthi, Dr. Mashoor Gulati, and Rinku Bhabhi on Comedy Nights with Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. Due to his mid-air brawl with Kapil, he quit the show and shifted his focus toward films. The actor-comedian said that as an artist, it's the work that matters to him, and not the medium. If he's offered something out of the box, he will certainly do TV too.

Also Read: Sunil Grover morphs Gutthi on Cannes 2022 red carpet; Netizens have a field day