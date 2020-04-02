Sunil Grover shares an OLD video from Kapil Sharma's Show with Shah Rukh Khan; Says 'It makes me emotional'

Sunil Grover shared an awe-inspiring moment from Comedy Night's with Kapil and it will make you nostalgic. Take a look.

The Kapil Sharma Show has been fairing quite well on the TRP charts. While we're missing out on new episodes amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the old episodes are keeping us entertained. And when we talk about TKSS, Sunil Grover's name pops up each time. The actor-comedian has left the show after an infamous feud with Kapil Sharma, and fans are missing their chemistry on the show. While there have been multiple reports that Sunil will be back on TKSS, nothing has churned out well.

With the major missing going on, Sunil recently took to his Twitter account to share a Throwback video from his TKSS days. Well, it is a video of him performing the 'Gerua' act for Shaha Rukh Khan. The clip was initially shared by one of SRK's fan pages, and immediately caught Sunil's attention. He re-shared the same and wrote, 'Somehow this makes me emotional whenever I see it.' It was a moment from the Comedy Night's with Kapil when SRK and his Dilwale team had come on the sets to promote their film.

ALSO READ | Sunil Grover's hilarious memes on the 21 day lockdown period will make you go ROFL

Sunil dedicated a special performance for King Khan and received a lot of applause. He painted himself red on the stage and imitated the Badshah on Bollywood. The entire cast laughed continuously with tears in their eyes, while the audience was left swooned with Sunil's brilliant performance. The hilarious performance even left the Dilwale cast in splits. SRK was so overwhelmed by Grover's performance that he went on to hug the actor.

Check out Sunil Grover's video below :

Somehow this makes me emotional whenever I see it. https://t.co/i1dgzggQOO — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) April 1, 2020

As soon as Suil posted the old clip, his fans flooded his comment section asking him to return on the show as they are yearning to see his comedy again. For the unversed, it is Kapil Sharma's birthday today. Yes, Kapil has turned a year older and its receiving wishes from all over the industry. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ | Bharti Singh wishes her 'favourite human' Kapil Sharma on his birthday; Calls him a positive person

Credits :Twitter

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More