Sunil Grover shares three UNSEEN pics from Ranbir Kapoor’s wedding that'll leave you in splits; See inside

The power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor finally got married on April 14. Their dreamy wedding photographs are all over the internet and fans can’t keep calm. The Kapoors and Bhatts came together on April 13 for the pre-wedding festivities. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai home, Vastu. To note, Alia and Ranbir dated for five years before embarking on their new journey as a married couple. A video also circulated on social media from their varmala ceremony where Ranbir went down on his knees in front of Alia and later sealed his love with an adorable kiss.

While their dreamy pictures have taken over the internet, comedian Sunil Grover shared some hilarious throwback photos from Kapil Sharma's show with Ranbir and captioned them as unseen photos from the wedding. We are sure it will leave you in splits. In one of the captures, Sunil and Ranbir can be seen looking lovingly at each other. The caption of the post read, “We are releasing 3 more pictures.” The hilarious post grabbed fans’ attention. One of them wrote, “Too goood,” while another one said, “This is the best one!!”.

Alia Bhatt announced the news of their wedding with Ranbir by sharing some mesmerising photos from her shaadi. She also penned a heartfelt note which read, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (sic)."

