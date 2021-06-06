  1. Home
Sunil Grover on taking up diverse roles and enjoying this ‘new phase’: I come with so much comedic baggage

In a recent interview, television actor Sunil Grover opened up about taking up more diverse roles with his upcoming projects. Check out the details.
9356 reads Mumbai
Sunil Grover on taking up diverse roles and enjoying this 'new phase': I come with so much comedic baggage
Popular Television actor Sunil Grover has garnered fans’ love and support from across the country with his witty sense of humour and stellar comedic performances. While the star has played numerous characters Gutthi, Rinku Bhabhi, and Dr Mashoor Gulati on The Kapil Sharma show, he amazed audiences by being a part of the political thriller web series Tandav. Now, in a new interview, the actor has spoken about taking up versatile roles in his upcoming projects and enjoying this ‘new phase’.

In a chat with PTI, Sunil who will next be seen in the upcoming web series Sunflower talked about playing characters that have a more dramatic side.  He explained that while he enjoys taking up comedic roles, he is happy for being able to experiment with the roles that are offered to him. He explained that in the TV industry when a character ‘works’ one ends up playing the part for years. “In a long story format, you have to set a graph for your role,” he said. The actor also said he is grateful for the experiences he is getting. “I am enjoying this new phase,” he added.

Sunil also shared how happy he is that his fans are accepting him taking up diverse roles. The actor spoke about having ‘comedic baggage’ for several years and explained how challenging it was for him to break free from that image. “What I did earlier wasn't planned because I started with something else and I went into something else,” he said.

