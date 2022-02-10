Sunil Grover thanks fans for recovery wishes after his surgery, wins hearts with his tweet

It hasn’t been long since Sunil Grover made the headlines after it was reported that he had suffered a heart attack. The media reports suggested that the ace comedian had undergone heart surgery in Mumbai and ever since then fans have been sending recovery wishes to Sunil. While the social media has been abuzz with messages for Sunil, the comedian has been overwhelmed with the love coming his way. And now he has taken to social media to express his gratitude towards his fans.

Taking to his micro-blogging site Twitter, Sunil gave a glimpse of his poetic side with a quirky post. He also shared his health update and told fans that while his treatment went well, he has been healing at home. He also thanked fans for their wishes and prayers. Sunil wrote, “Bhai treatment theek ho Gaya, Meri chal rahi hai healing, Aap sab ki duaaon ke liye, Gratitude hai meri feeling! Thoko taali” along with a heart emoticon. Later, his Sunflower co-star Ranvir Shorey took to the comment section and commented, “Wishing you a speedy recovery, bhai!”

Take a look at Sunil Grover's post expressing gratitude towards fans:

Not just fans but several celebs had also shared wishes for Sunil Grover’s recovery. Talking to the Times of India, Kapil Sharma said, “I was totally shocked and I had messaged him also. He just got discharged from the hospital and can’t expect him to reply back. But I am concerned about his health. At such a young age he had to undergo heart surgery. I have inquired about his health from our common friends.”

