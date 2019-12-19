Sunil Grover turns into Dr Mashoor Gulati as he shares BTS photos of his transformation & fans can’t keep calm

Sunil Grover was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Sunil Grover was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Bharat starring and , and a few days back, Sunil Grover made an appearance on Bigg Boss 13 as Gutthi wherein he entertained Salman Khan and the audiences with his antics. Also, Sunil had entered the BB house and played a fun task with the contestants. Whenever we talk about Sunil Grover, what instantly crosses our mind is his role of Mashoor Gulati and Gutthi in The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, today, Sunil Grover took to Instagram to post a series of photos wherein he is seen transforming into the infamous Mashoor Gulati, a role that he used to play in The Kapil Sharma Show.

In the photos, Sunil can be seen with a wig and beard that he sports to look the part of Dr Mashoor Gulati and alongside the photo, Sunil wrote, “I love becoming someone else...it’s such a beautiful experience when I am able to get it right.” For all those who don’t know, Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma parted ways when the two had a fight mid-air in 2017, where apparently Kapil hurled a shoe at Sunil Grover. Post Sunil’s exit, a lot of reports have been doing the rounds whether Sunil will join Kapil’s show again but Sunil has always denied all such reports.

While the two may not work together but they continue to share a formal relationship and we say this because when Kapil became father, Sunil Grover congratulated the comedian on social media.

Credits :Instagram

