Sunil Grover undergoes a heart surgery in Mumbai; Reports

Sunil Grover, who has managed to win hearts with his stupendous coming timings and impressive acting skills, made his way to the headlines this morning for an unfortunate news. According to media reports, the ace comedian has undergone a heart surgery in Mumbai and is currently in the hospital. The media reports also suggested that Sunil Grover is currently recovering in the hospital. However, the hospital authorities refused to divulge in details about his health. Needless to say, the news left Sunil’s massive fan following quite concerned.

As soon as the news came into light, it spread like wild fire with fans sending recovery messages to the ace comedian who is known for his roles like Gutthi and Mashoor Gulati. An Instagram user wrote, “Himself a heart doctor for us. Nothing going to happen wishing a speedy recovery”. Another user commented, “May God bless him gud health ....get well soon sunil sir well love u” along with heart emoticons. One of the comments also read as, “Praying for your Speedy Recovery #Getwellsoon” and fans are hopeful that Sunil will be back to good health soon.

On the work front, Sunil Grover was seen in web series like Tandav, Sunflower etc. Talking about working with the actor, his Sunflower co-star Ranvir Shorey stated, “After I got the narration for 'Sunflower' I asked who is playing Sonu and I was told that Sunil will be doing it. I was readily excited to be part of the story then. It is a murder mystery and working with Sunil was such a delight. He is really a talented actor who is getting all the deserving chance now. He started with comedy so his journey was different. But really, Sunil is a very good actor”.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sunil Grover on Sunflower and his journey as an actor: Nothing better than making people laugh