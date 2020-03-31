Sunil Grover's hilarious memes on the 21 day lockdown period will make you go ROFL

Sunil Grover has recently shared a few memes on his Instagram handle which are related to the 21-day lockdown period that has been imposed across India. Check them out.

At a time when numerous celebs have been urging fans to abide by the directives of the 21-day lockdown period imposed in India amid the Coronavirus outbreak, Sunil Grover has his own ways of doing the same. Well, of course, the comedian-actor has also left no stone unturned in spreading awareness about COVID-19 and its precautionary measures on social media. However, rather than resorting to serious talking, he opts for some hilarious memes which he has been sharing for some time.

Sunil has shared a few more memes in the past few hours on Instagram which are sure to make all of us burst into laughter. The first post reads, “Just imagine getting killed by an overseas virus when you don’t even have a passport.” It showcases Sunil and Ali Asgar sitting on the branch of a tree while being dressed up in messy but funny-looking outfits. The other post displays the picture of a wall clock which shows the total number of days in a week rather than time. This indicates that time has come to a complete halt as of now.

Check out Sunil Grover’s posts below:

Before this, he has shared numerous other memes related to the lockdown on social media which have earned the attention of his fans. Sunil once again proves through these frequent posts that no one can beat him in terms of creativity and if you still do not believe us then you should surely have a look at his social media timelines.

