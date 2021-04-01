Sunil Grover's late Holi wish gives netizens fodder for hilarious memes; Check out the best ones

Sunil Grover took to Twitter recently to send out late wishes to fans on the occasion of Holi. However, in doing so, he left fans amused and his wish gave rise to hilarious memes by netizens.

Among the popular actors and comedians, Sunil Grover has managed to establish his name in the industry over a period of time. Fans loved him while he was on The Kapil Sharma Show and post it too, his stint on various other shows was loved. On his social media handles too, Sunil keeps it hilarious and shares unique posts to tickle the funny bones of his fans, and most of the time, it is loved. However, on Holi this year, Sunil seemed to have wished fans 2 days late and that has triggered a meme fest on Twitter.

On March 31, 2021, Sunil wished fans 'Happy Holi' on Twitter. However, it was two days after the festival of colours. Seeing Sunil's late wish, many fans were left amused by the comedian-actor's late timing in wishing his fans. As soon as Sunil shared his wish, fans started joking with him in the comments and claimed that Holi was over now and that he should wish for Diwali now. Not just this, his wish also gave rise to hilarious memes featuring from Hera Pheri, Pankaj Tripathi from Mirzapur and many more.

A fan tweeted to Sunil and wrote, "You are just a tad too late.... Holi is over, it's Diwali now!!" Another wrote, "Net slow tha yaa, agle saal ke liye advance mein de diya holi ki badhaai, yaa tumhre calendar pe aaj holi hai."

Take a look at the hilarious memes:

Happy holi guys! — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 31, 2021

Kitni pee thi sach batwo aaj pic.twitter.com/74FpMbCejC — Vishal Sid fan& Army Fan (@Loveking123456) March 31, 2021

Sir Holi khatm bhang ka nasha aaj utara h kya h . Sorry don't mind . Just kidding ... — shashank singh (@skfshashank) March 31, 2021

You are just a tad too late.... Holi is over, it's Diwali now!! — (@Ashwini_Raje) March 31, 2021

Meanwhile, Sunil was last seen in Tandav with , Dimple Kapadia, Gauahar Khan and others. His performance on the show in a grey character was loved as it was quite different from the hilarious stints he had done in the past.

